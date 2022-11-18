Dr. Catherine Gritchen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gritchen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Gritchen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Gritchen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of California Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Los Altos)2110 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have seen Dr. Gritchen since our oldest was 2 years old. She is now 10 and I cannot quite express how grateful I am to have her as a trusted adult in my children's lives. Dr. Gritchen has always been very attentive and thorough with our appointments but I was blown away by her ability to connect with my oldest now that she is in adolescence. We covered topics such as nutrition, friendships, puberty, stress, sleep all in her well child checkup. We never felt rushed and we feel that Dr. Gritchen genuinely cares about her patients' well-being. I am so thankful to have her as a resource and it is clear that she is passionate about her job.
About Dr. Catherine Gritchen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Mattel Chldns Hosp
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
