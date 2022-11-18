See All Pediatricians in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Catherine Gritchen, MD

Pediatrics
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Catherine Gritchen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of California Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Gritchen works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Los Altos)
    2110 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2022
    We have seen Dr. Gritchen since our oldest was 2 years old. She is now 10 and I cannot quite express how grateful I am to have her as a trusted adult in my children's lives. Dr. Gritchen has always been very attentive and thorough with our appointments but I was blown away by her ability to connect with my oldest now that she is in adolescence. We covered topics such as nutrition, friendships, puberty, stress, sleep all in her well child checkup. We never felt rushed and we feel that Dr. Gritchen genuinely cares about her patients' well-being. I am so thankful to have her as a resource and it is clear that she is passionate about her job.
    — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Gritchen, MD
    About Dr. Catherine Gritchen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861482143
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Mattel Chldns Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education

