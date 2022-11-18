Overview

Dr. Catherine Gritchen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of California Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Gritchen works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.