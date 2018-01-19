Dr. Catherine Goodstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Goodstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Goodstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Goodstein works at
Locations
Karen Gelder Phd Psychologist Pllc62 E 88th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 860-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goodstein is amazing, she is the best doctor ever.
About Dr. Catherine Goodstein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992803522
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.