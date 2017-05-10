Overview

Dr. Catherine Gerontis, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.



Dr. Gerontis works at Kids Eyes MD in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.