Overview

Dr. Catherine Gentemann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Gentemann works at Irvine Barranca in Huntington Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.