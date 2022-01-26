Dr. Catherine Doegg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doegg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Doegg, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Doegg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Doegg works at
Locations
Coastal Eye Group - Georgetown, SC1200 Highmarket St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 493-4471
Coastal Eye Group - Murrells Inlet, SC4055 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 493-4474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Catherine Doegg was well informed about my eyes. She and the staff were very careful with the preparation and injections I received. She was very pleasant and I felt most comfortable with her. I would give her a very high recommendation. Betty McGuirt
About Dr. Catherine Doegg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1255866885
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doegg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
