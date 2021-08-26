Dr. Catherine Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Garcia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Boynton Beach Location1301 N Congress Ave Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 439-1800
-
2
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches Inc.6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 145, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 439-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, staff was great. Took care of my issue and great follow up.
About Dr. Catherine Garcia, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1124317821
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Woodhull Medical Center
- Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Osteopenia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.