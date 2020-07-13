Dr. Catherine Gallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Gallo, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Gallo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bay Area Hospital, Lower Umpqua Hospital, Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center and Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Gallo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest Neurospine Institute LLC74B Centennial Loop Ste 200, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 686-3791
Hospital Affiliations
- Bay Area Hospital
- Lower Umpqua Hospital
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
- Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallo?
So Happy!!! Dr. Gallows was my second opinion. The first doctor was dismissive and left me in terrible unresolved pain. Dr. Gallows looked at the same MRI and I was in surgery two months later and I'm the reason it took that long. I am in recovery 6 weeks now, and she fixed what was wrong with me! It is like I am young again. I felt better when I was in recovery. I feel worlds better now. Some reviews talk about her bedside manner. I found her to be concise, but there was a little humor and she gave good explanations. She always answered my questions. Kayla, her assistant, was also really helpful. My thing was she seemed excited to cut on me, and that is what I want from my surgeon, not a cheerleader. The staff in the recovery was awesome. Everyone told me who they were and what their role was and how they were going to play it, from the anesthesiologist to the desk nurse. I have never recommended a doctor, but I recommend this one!
About Dr. Catherine Gallo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1477536100
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallo works at
Dr. Gallo has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.