Dr. Catherine Gabel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Gabel, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Gabel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Gabel works at
Locations
-
1
Piney Point Women's Center Pllc2450 Fondren Rd Ste 275, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 781-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabel?
About Dr. Catherine Gabel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952311979
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabel works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.