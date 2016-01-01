Overview

Dr. Catherine Fussell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.



Dr. Fussell works at DS Family Medicine in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.