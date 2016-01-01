See All Radiation Oncologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Catherine Ferguson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Catherine Ferguson, MD

Radiation Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Catherine Ferguson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Ferguson works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Georgia Radiation Therapy Center
    821 SAINT SEBASTIAN WAY, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ferguson?

Photo: Dr. Catherine Ferguson, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Catherine Ferguson, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ferguson to family and friends

Dr. Ferguson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ferguson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Catherine Ferguson, MD.

About Dr. Catherine Ferguson, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1194720409
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Catherine Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ferguson works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ferguson’s profile.

Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Ferguson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.