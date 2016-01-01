Overview

Dr. Catherine Ferguson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Ferguson works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

