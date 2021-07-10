Overview

Dr. Catherine Ferguson, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.



Dr. Ferguson works at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Euclid, OH and Cleveland Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.