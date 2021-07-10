Dr. Catherine Ferguson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Ferguson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catherine Ferguson, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-7800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Catherine E. Ferguson, D.P.M., Inc.26300 Euclid Ave Ste 819, Euclid, OH 44132 Directions (216) 261-7662
Healthspan Integrated Care10 Severance Cir, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 Directions (800) 524-7377
- Main Campus Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The doctor had run a little late for our appointment and entered the room apologizing. She was genuinely kind, and she went right to work. After her examination she performed a painless treatment, and I was DONE! She is quite professional and she put my concerns to ease. It was a really good experience and I’m so glad to have had this quality of care and met this dear lady. I therefore recommend her without any hesitation. She epitomizes the notion of healthcare empathically practiced, as in ‘Do no harm’. Thank you, Dr. Ferguson.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1033165238
- Riverside Mercy Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- st. olaf college
