Dr. Catherine Dulak, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Dulak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with Umdnj University Hospital
Dr. Dulak works at
Locations
Obstetrical & Gynecological Associates of Corpus Christi5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 440, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 985-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dulak is an amazing woman. If you need a doctor she is the one for you. She is kind and really listens to your concerns.
About Dr. Catherine Dulak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1356545271
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
