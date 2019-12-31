See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Catherine Ding, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Catherine Ding, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Ding works at City Orthopedics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    City Orthopedics
    139 Centre St Ste 102, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 226-6866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 31, 2019
    Whenever I come to see Dr. Ding , I never want to leave. She is an awesome person and a marvelous doctor She is patient, thoughtful , kind and an expert in her field. Her staff Ivy, Kelly C. ,Yuyan and Kelly W are a great team and are keepers.
    Linda Brown — Dec 31, 2019
    About Dr. Catherine Ding, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1760749808
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Stony Brook U Hosp & Med Ctr
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    • Stony Brook U
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

