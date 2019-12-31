Dr. Catherine Ding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Ding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Ding, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Ding works at
Locations
City Orthopedics139 Centre St Ste 102, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 226-6866
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Whenever I come to see Dr. Ding , I never want to leave. She is an awesome person and a marvelous doctor She is patient, thoughtful , kind and an expert in her field. Her staff Ivy, Kelly C. ,Yuyan and Kelly W are a great team and are keepers.
About Dr. Catherine Ding, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Stony Brook U Hosp & Med Ctr
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Stony Brook U
- Dermatology
