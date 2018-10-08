Dr. Catherine Diefenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diefenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Diefenbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catherine Diefenbach, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 240 E 38th St Fl 19, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5670
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Was treated by Dr Diefenbach for lymphoma. Would definitely recommend her to anyone with this condition. She combines both very strong knowledge with a style that is very useful at putting you at ease. Both her and her team had a very positive impact in my treatment and I'm very grateful of being their patient.
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1982864039
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology
