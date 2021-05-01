Overview

Dr. Catherine Deugarte, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Deugarte works at Dr. Catherine Deugarte in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Sylmar, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.