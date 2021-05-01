Dr. Catherine Deugarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deugarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Deugarte, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Deugarte, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Deugarte works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Catherine Deugarte10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 702, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 873-1800
-
2
Lac-olive View-ucla Medical Center14445 Olive View Dr, Sylmar, CA 91342 Directions (818) 364-3222MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deugarte?
Dr Deugarte is the most brilliant, compassionate and caring physician I have ever seen. She truly cares about her patients. She’s one of a kind.
About Dr. Catherine Deugarte, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801963277
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deugarte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deugarte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deugarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deugarte works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Deugarte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deugarte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deugarte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deugarte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.