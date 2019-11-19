Overview

Dr. Catherine Dekle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Dekle works at Buckhead Internal Medicine, Atlanta, GA in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.