Dr. Catherine Daum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Daum, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Daum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Daum works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown1124 Gallery Park Ln Ste 300, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 505-4905
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daum?
Catherine Daum has been my physician for four years. I’m basically healthy, so just go for routine physicals. She spends as much time as needed, answers all my questions, makes thoughtful, age appropriate recommendations, and is not overly interested in prescribing medication. Love her.
About Dr. Catherine Daum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1497863476
Education & Certifications
- North Carolina Memorial Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Daum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Daum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daum works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Daum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.