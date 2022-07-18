Dr. Catherine Cuite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Cuite, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Cuite, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their fellowship with OUHSC/McGee Eye Inst
Dr. Cuite works at
Locations
Southpark Surgery Center LLC6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (877) 825-6894Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I drove from Western North Carolina to have an enucleation consult with Dr. Cuite following a one year post eye injury and vision loss. Upon her honest and compassionate evaluation, it was decided that more conservative measures to manage my concerns may be the best option at this time. I am very appreciative and grateful to Dr. Cuite for providing me with a plan to go forth. I highly recommend her and the amazing staff.
About Dr. Catherine Cuite, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- OUHSC/McGee Eye Inst
- Casey Eye Inst/Ohsu
- Norwalk Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
