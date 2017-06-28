Dr. Catherine Corovessis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corovessis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Corovessis, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Corovessis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Womens Specialists Of Katy21700 Kingsland Blvd Ste 203, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 398-2140
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Corovessis is an excellent doctor. I have been going to her for about 5 years now. She is very thorough, kind, and caring. She answers all questions and I have never felt rushed in her office even when it's been busy. She has called me after hours to give test results. Most places leave it up to the nurses to do that. She goes out of her way for her patients. I love her sweet, relaxed demeanor. If she is ever having a bad day, you wouldn't know it. Can't say enough good things about her!
About Dr. Catherine Corovessis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
