Dr. Catherine Collings, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Collings, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
El Camino Health Specialty Care2495 Hospital Dr Ste 460, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4370
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Catherine Collings, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447253349
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center - Cardiovascular Disease
- Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford Ca - Bariatric Surgery
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Collings has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Collings speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Collings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collings.
