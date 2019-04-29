Overview

Dr. Catherine Coffman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Coffman works at Women's Clinic of Northern Colorado in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.