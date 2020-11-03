Dr. Catherine Chimenti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chimenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Chimenti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Chimenti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Chimenti works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants of the Peninsula1750 El Camino Real Ste 11, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 697-7644
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chimenti?
Dr. Chimenti was the on call cardiologist when I was brought into the ICU at Mills Peninsula Hospital two weeks after a triple bypass (CABG) at Stanford. It turned out I had a very serious internal bleed due to my post-surgical medications. Dr. Chimenti was competent, compassionate, and took the time to not only go through the issues I was dealing with, but also got on the phone and kept my sister updated on my progress (my sister is also a physician). I was so impressed (as was my sister) that I switched cardiologists from a very good doctor at Stanford to Dr. C. She's been treating me for my heart failure condition since, and I'm glad to have someone so on top of things working with me. She responds quickly to messages left on the MySutterHealth app and is extremely thorough. All the other doctors and nurses I deal with hold her in very high regard. HIGHLY recommended.
About Dr. Catherine Chimenti, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1700812856
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chimenti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chimenti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chimenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chimenti works at
Dr. Chimenti has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chimenti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chimenti speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chimenti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chimenti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chimenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chimenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.