Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Cheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Cheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cheng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 2100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-1300
-
2
Nmff - Northwestern Executive Health676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
Great doctor. Very insightful beyond just the diagnostics. Easy to talk to, comforting and engaged demeanor. Look forward to my visits with her.
About Dr. Catherine Cheng, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1124046446
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.