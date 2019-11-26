Dr. Catherine Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allen, TX.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates1105 Central Expy N Ste 240, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 908-2555
- 2 1140 Stone Creek Dr, Fairview, TX 75069 Directions (972) 908-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
I thought Dr. Chen did a great job with my 3 year old. He had to have surgery and she explained everything to us before the procedure and checked on him afterwards. I have total confidence in her knowledge and treatment plans. The wait time can be long, but if your child’s eyes are dilated, it takes a long time. That is not her fault. I would recommend her to others.
About Dr. Catherine Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1790750461
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.