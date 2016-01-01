Overview

Dr. Catherine Cavender, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Cavender works at UCHealth - Ken Pratt Boulevard in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.