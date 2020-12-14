Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casteel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM
Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.
Interventional Partners LLC7501 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 230, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 412-4449
Casteel Foot & Ankle Center6257 FM 2642 Blvd Ste 102, Royse City, TX 75189 Directions (972) 412-4449
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
I truly don't understand these negative reviews. I honestly can say she is a great doctor. No nonsense, honest and if you do, what she tells you to do you will see results. I recently had Lapiplasty on my left foot. I had it done on a Friday and on Monday, I realized that I had no pain at all. The staff is always nice and helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Casteel.
About Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831419423
- Malteser Fubzemtrum
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- University of Texas
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Texas
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
