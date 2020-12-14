See All Podiatric Surgeons in Rowlett, TX
Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.

Dr. Casteel works at Casteel Foot & Ankle Center in Rowlett, TX with other offices in Royse City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Partners LLC
    7501 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 230, Rowlett, TX 75088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 412-4449
  2. 2
    Casteel Foot & Ankle Center
    6257 FM 2642 Blvd Ste 102, Royse City, TX 75189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 412-4449

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Laceration Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skewfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Skewfoot
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Surgical Infections Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Turf Toe
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Casteel?

    Dec 14, 2020
    I truly don't understand these negative reviews. I honestly can say she is a great doctor. No nonsense, honest and if you do, what she tells you to do you will see results. I recently had Lapiplasty on my left foot. I had it done on a Friday and on Monday, I realized that I had no pain at all. The staff is always nice and helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Casteel.
    B. Johnson — Dec 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Casteel to family and friends

    Dr. Casteel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Casteel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM.

    About Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831419423
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Malteser Fubzemtrum
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hunt Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casteel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casteel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casteel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casteel has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casteel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Casteel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casteel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casteel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casteel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.