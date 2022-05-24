See All General Surgeons in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Carruthers works at Main Line Breast Surgical Specialists in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Frazier Rose Surgical Specialist Inc
    101 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 201, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 520-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Holy Redeemer Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carruthers?

    May 24, 2022
    i’ve just started my journey with Dr Carruthers. I feel more confident and optimistic with her as my surgeon. I specifically requested a woman surgeon and I lucked out..she is warm,smart,caring and answered my list of questions before i could get to them!
    Laurie W — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carruthers to family and friends

    Dr. Carruthers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carruthers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD.

    About Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871618215
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of The South (Sewanee)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carruthers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carruthers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carruthers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carruthers works at Main Line Breast Surgical Specialists in Bryn Mawr, PA. View the full address on Dr. Carruthers’s profile.

    Dr. Carruthers has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carruthers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carruthers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carruthers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carruthers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carruthers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.