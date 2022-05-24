Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carruthers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Frazier Rose Surgical Specialist Inc101 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 201, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 520-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
i’ve just started my journey with Dr Carruthers. I feel more confident and optimistic with her as my surgeon. I specifically requested a woman surgeon and I lucked out..she is warm,smart,caring and answered my list of questions before i could get to them!
About Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Birmingham
- University Of The South (Sewanee)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carruthers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carruthers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carruthers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carruthers has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carruthers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carruthers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carruthers.
