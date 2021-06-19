Dr. Xianghui Cao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xianghui Cao, MD
Overview
Dr. Xianghui Cao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Beach Neurology968 First Colonial Rd Ste 103, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-3808
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had my second visit with Dr. Cao today and it went as well as my first visit. After being referred to Dr. Cao I looked her up on-line and read the reviews. Most of the reviews I read were not favorable. I was initially apprehensive and contacted the primary doctor that had referred me to Dr. Cao. I was unable to speak with him so I decided to go to the appointment and decide for myself if she was indeed the wicked witch of the east. I was pleasantly surprised with her personally and professionally. I do not make my decisions on a product or a service exclusively by reviews. Some folks are difficult to satisfy and have unreasonable exceptions. I found Dr. Cao to be informative and pleasant. She entertained all of my questions with answers. I would highly recommend Dr. Cao.
About Dr. Xianghui Cao, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cao has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cao speaks Chinese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cao.
