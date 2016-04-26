Overview

Dr. Catherine Burley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Burley works at Family Health Centers/Georgia in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.