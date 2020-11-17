Dr. Catherine Burbage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burbage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Burbage, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Burbage, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
Locations
Tidelands Health Oncology at Georgetown2405 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 545-7274
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Been our oncologist for over a year and is caring, responsive and excellent!
About Dr. Catherine Burbage, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
