Dr. Catherine Browne, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Catherine Browne, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Browne works at Lone Star Circle Of Care in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Ob/Gyn Associates of Texas
    12201 Renfert Way Ste 220, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 836-2536

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Yeast Infections
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Yeast Infections

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Birth
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Cesarean Complications Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Delivery Complications Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hydatidiform Mole Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Labor Pain Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Malpresentation of Fetus Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Muscle Cramp Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Oligomenorrhea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Disorders Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Postpartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Puerperal Disorders Chevron Icon
Puerperal Fever Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stillbirth Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uterine Inversion Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvar Vestibulitis Chevron Icon
Vulvitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vulvitis
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    Humana
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 13, 2020
    Very passionate and knowledgeable. I would recommend her to my friends and family.
    Sara — May 13, 2020
    About Dr. Catherine Browne, DO

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    22 years of experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    1740251610
    • 1740251610
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Tripler Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    University of Puget Sound
    Dr. Catherine Browne, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Browne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Browne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Browne works at Lone Star Circle Of Care in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Browne’s profile.

    Dr. Browne has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Browne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

