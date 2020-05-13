Dr. Catherine Browne, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- TX
- Austin
- Dr. Catherine Browne, DO
Dr. Catherine Browne, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Browne, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Browne works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Ob/Gyn Associates of Texas12201 Renfert Way Ste 220, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 836-2536
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat High Risk Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat Anemia of Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Birth
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Infections
- View other providers who treat Breastfeeding Counseling
- View other providers who treat Cervical Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervix Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cesarean Complications
- View other providers who treat Childbirth
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Condyloma
- View other providers who treat Condyloma Destruction
- View other providers who treat Delivery Complications
- View other providers who treat Dermoid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Dilation and Curettage
- View other providers who treat Dysmenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Dyspareunia
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Endometritis
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat Family Counseling
- View other providers who treat Family Planning Services
- View other providers who treat Female Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Female Pelvic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Female Urinary Stress Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gestational Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hormone Imbalance
- View other providers who treat Hormone Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Hot Flashes
- View other providers who treat Hydatidiform Mole
- View other providers who treat Implantable Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Infertility
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Irregular Periods
- View other providers who treat Labor Pain
- View other providers who treat Leiomyoma
- View other providers who treat Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Malpresentation of Fetus
- View other providers who treat Maternal Hypotension Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Cramps
- View other providers who treat Mirena® Intrauterine Device
- View other providers who treat Multiple Gestation
- View other providers who treat Muscle Cramp
- View other providers who treat Natural Childbirth
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neonatal Circumcision
- View other providers who treat Normal Labor
- View other providers who treat Oligomenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Ovary Conditions
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Organ Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Placenta Disorders
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Post-Menopausal Problems
- View other providers who treat Postmenopausal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Depression
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Care, Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premature Labor
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Prenatal Care and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Prolapsed Bladder
- View other providers who treat Puerperal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Puerperal Fever
- View other providers who treat Routine Gynecological Care
- View other providers who treat Sexual Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Stillbirth
- View other providers who treat Stress Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis
- View other providers who treat Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Uterine Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Uterine Inversion
- View other providers who treat Uterine Polyp
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Candidiasis
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Discharge
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Dryness
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Diseases
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Lesion
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Vestibulitis
- View other providers who treat Vulvitis
- View other providers who treat Vulvodynia
- View other providers who treat Vulvovaginitis
- View other providers who treat Warts
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Browne?
Very passionate and knowledgeable. I would recommend her to my friends and family.
About Dr. Catherine Browne, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1740251610
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- University of Puget Sound
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Browne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Browne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Browne works at
Dr. Browne has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Browne speaks German and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Browne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.