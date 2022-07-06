See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Catherine Brigman, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Catherine Brigman, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston - Houston, TX|University of Texas, Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital, Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Brigman works at Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio
    4410 Medical Dr Ste 540, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 206-7411
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Children's Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Dr. Brigman is a wonderful doctor. When you see her she wants the whole story. All the information she needs to help your child to improve their quality of life. When searching for answers to what's going on with my daughter. Dr. Brigman doesn't stop she continues searching for answers into furthing her treatment plan. She is always asking questions like "How can I help?, "What's the next step" or "This didn't work okay let's try this". As far as treatment plans if traditional medical medications are not working she tries herbal or holistic routes in helping my child. She does everything and anything to help. We really apperciate all that she does. I would reccomend her to anyone she has helped my daughter so much and I thank her for it.
    Daniela Hernandez — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Catherine Brigman, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1295889400
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center &amp; Children?s Medical Center - Dallas, TX|UT SWstn Chldns Med Ctr
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center &amp; Children?s Medical Center - Dallas, TX
    • Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston - Houston, TX|University of Texas, Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Brigman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brigman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brigman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brigman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brigman works at Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brigman’s profile.

    Dr. Brigman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brigman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Brigman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brigman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brigman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brigman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

