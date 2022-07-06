Dr. Catherine Brigman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brigman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Brigman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Brigman, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston - Houston, TX|University of Texas, Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital, Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Brigman works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio4410 Medical Dr Ste 540, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (830) 206-7411Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Children's Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brigman?
Dr. Brigman is a wonderful doctor. When you see her she wants the whole story. All the information she needs to help your child to improve their quality of life. When searching for answers to what's going on with my daughter. Dr. Brigman doesn't stop she continues searching for answers into furthing her treatment plan. She is always asking questions like "How can I help?, "What's the next step" or "This didn't work okay let's try this". As far as treatment plans if traditional medical medications are not working she tries herbal or holistic routes in helping my child. She does everything and anything to help. We really apperciate all that she does. I would reccomend her to anyone she has helped my daughter so much and I thank her for it.
About Dr. Catherine Brigman, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1295889400
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center & Children?s Medical Center - Dallas, TX|UT SWstn Chldns Med Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center & Children?s Medical Center - Dallas, TX
- Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston - Houston, TX|University of Texas, Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brigman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brigman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brigman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brigman works at
Dr. Brigman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brigman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Brigman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brigman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brigman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brigman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.