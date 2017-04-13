Dr. Catherine Boulay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boulay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Boulay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Boulay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Dr. Boulay works at
Locations
1
Salem Clinic PC2020 Capitol St Ne, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 763-6200
2
Pacific Pathology Associates Inc665 Winter St SE, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 561-5284
3
Salem Hospital890 Oak St SE, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 814-3100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boulay?
Dr. Boulay executed my Roux-en-Y gastric bypass procedure from screening to one year follow-up. I felt I was in very capable and knowledgeable care. Dr. Boulay explained every step of the process and informed me of how to be successful in losing weight after the procedure. I an now 110 pounds below my most heaviest weight. I have been OBESE for 50-years. I am now close to not being obese. Thank you Dr. Boulay!
About Dr. Catherine Boulay, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1720029556
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boulay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boulay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boulay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulay.
