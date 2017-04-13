See All General Surgeons in Salem, OR
Dr. Catherine Boulay, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Catherine Boulay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.

Dr. Boulay works at SALEM CLINIC in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Salem Clinic PC
    2020 Capitol St Ne, Salem, OR 97301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 763-6200
    Pacific Pathology Associates Inc
    665 Winter St SE, Salem, OR 97301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 561-5284
    Salem Hospital
    890 Oak St SE, Salem, OR 97301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 814-3100
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 13, 2017
    Dr. Boulay executed my Roux-en-Y gastric bypass procedure from screening to one year follow-up. I felt I was in very capable and knowledgeable care. Dr. Boulay explained every step of the process and informed me of how to be successful in losing weight after the procedure. I an now 110 pounds below my most heaviest weight. I have been OBESE for 50-years. I am now close to not being obese. Thank you Dr. Boulay!
    Lawrence Tucker in Lyons, OR — Apr 13, 2017
    About Dr. Catherine Boulay, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720029556
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Boulay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boulay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boulay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boulay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boulay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boulay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

