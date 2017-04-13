Overview

Dr. Catherine Boulay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Boulay works at SALEM CLINIC in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.