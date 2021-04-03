Dr. Catherine Borchert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borchert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Borchert, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Borchert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They completed their residency with Pacific Presby Med Center
Dr. Borchert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Catherine M Borchert MD3333 Mission Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 475-4975
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borchert?
I’ve been a patient of Dr Borchert’s for 20 years now and can confirm that she is highly qualified and gives wise counsel to troubled people like me. She can assist in smoking cessation and help with opioid addiction as well as many other challenges this life so frequently offers. I don’t know where I would be without her help over all these years. I just want to assure anyone seeking psychiatric help that this doctor stands well above other doctors I have experienced and deserves full credit for my improved mental health.
About Dr. Catherine Borchert, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1992918692
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Presby Med Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borchert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borchert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borchert works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Borchert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borchert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borchert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borchert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.