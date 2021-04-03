See All Psychiatrists in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Catherine Borchert, MD

Psychiatry
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Catherine Borchert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They completed their residency with Pacific Presby Med Center

Dr. Borchert works at Catherine M Borchert MD in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Catherine M Borchert MD
    3333 Mission Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 475-4975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dominican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
Apr 03, 2021
I’ve been a patient of Dr Borchert’s for 20 years now and can confirm that she is highly qualified and gives wise counsel to troubled people like me. She can assist in smoking cessation and help with opioid addiction as well as many other challenges this life so frequently offers. I don’t know where I would be without her help over all these years. I just want to assure anyone seeking psychiatric help that this doctor stands well above other doctors I have experienced and deserves full credit for my improved mental health.
Randy Mathisen — Apr 03, 2021
Photo: Dr. Catherine Borchert, MD
About Dr. Catherine Borchert, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992918692
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Pacific Presby Med Center
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Catherine Borchert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borchert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Borchert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Borchert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Borchert works at Catherine M Borchert MD in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Borchert’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Borchert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borchert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borchert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borchert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

