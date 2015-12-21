Dr. Catherine Lynn Booth, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Lynn Booth, DDS
Overview
Dr. Catherine Lynn Booth, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Penterson & Booth Family Dentistry5954 Harbour Park Dr, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 891-1065
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctors. This is a family business which consists of father, husband and wife. My family and I have visited all 3 and they are fabulous. Dr. Lynn, my doctor, explains everything and provides options if required. No pressure at all. Family and I have never been more happy with a dental office then this one. They are truly wonderful.
About Dr. Catherine Lynn Booth, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1992908495
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Booth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
902 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.