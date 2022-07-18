Overview

Dr. Catherine Bonk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Bonk works at Atlanta Gynecology & Obstetrics in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lilburn, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.