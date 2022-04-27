Dr. Catherine Biren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Biren, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Biren, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakdale, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Calif
Dr. Biren works at
Locations
Golden State Dermatology1425 W H St Ste 380, Oakdale, CA 95361 Directions (209) 848-0916
Golden State Dermatology1324 Nelson Ave Ste B, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 524-9481Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As usual you guys are a model of efficiency. Very friendly, helpful and informative.
About Dr. Catherine Biren, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1124021035
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- Uc Irvine-Orange/Long Beach
- U Calif Davis
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biren works at
Dr. Biren has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Biren speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Biren. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biren.
