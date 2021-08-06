Dr. Catherine Bevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Bevan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catherine Bevan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Fort Worth Office1250 8th Ave Ste 320, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 924-2111
Texas Health Care134 El Chico Trl Ste 103, Willow Park, TX 76087 Directions (817) 441-1644Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She really cares about what you're going through! Wonderful Dr.!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467682765
- UT Southwestern Parkland Health Hosp Syst
- Univ of TX Southwestern Med Ctr
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Washington University In St. Louis
Dr. Bevan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bevan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bevan works at
Dr. Bevan has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bevan speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.