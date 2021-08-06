See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Catherine Bevan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Catherine Bevan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.

Dr. Bevan works at Texas Health Care Obstrcs Gyn in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Willow Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Worth Office
    1250 8th Ave Ste 320, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 924-2111
  2. 2
    Texas Health Care
    134 El Chico Trl Ste 103, Willow Park, TX 76087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 441-1644
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 06, 2021
    She really cares about what you're going through! Wonderful Dr.!
    Victoria Kinmon — Aug 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Bevan, MD
    About Dr. Catherine Bevan, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    14 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1467682765
    Education & Certifications

    UT Southwestern Parkland Health Hosp Syst
    Univ of TX Southwestern Med Ctr
    U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Washington University In St. Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Bevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bevan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bevan has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

