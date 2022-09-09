Dr. Catherine Bernardini, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernardini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Bernardini, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Bernardini, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Locations
1
Main Line Women's Health Care Assoc.1030 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-3225
2
Main Line Womens Health Care Associates100 Deerfield Ln Ste 225, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-7330
3
Mainline Women's Healthcare Assocs140 W Germantown Pike Ste 260, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 828-1078
- 4 135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 350, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-3225
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She always takes the time to go over any questions I might have. Very efficient and pleasant. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Catherine Bernardini, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1760421390
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Bernardini has seen patients for Osteopenia, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernardini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernardini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardini.
