Dr. Catherine Bene, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Bene, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial, Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
Locations
Wellspan Cardiology - Lancaster140 N Pointe Blvd Ste 302, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 560-4020
Advanced Eye Specialists2915 E Prospect Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 755-1993
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Memorial
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is outstanding. I won't let any other doctor near my eyes. She's the best.
About Dr. Catherine Bene, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1447363676
Education & Certifications
- Christ Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- York Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster PA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Bene works at
