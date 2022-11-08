Dr. Catherine Baucom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baucom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Baucom, MD
Dr. Catherine Baucom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Baucom works at
Drs Coogan Drumm and Melton541 Shadows Ln Ste C, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 755-3070
Baton Rouge General Medical Center8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 387-7000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Brilliant. Straightforward. Compassionate. I trusted her with my life and no one could have been better. Absolutely my highest recommendation.
- 17 years of experience
- English
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
