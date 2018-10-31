Overview

Dr. Catherine Bast, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Bast works at Oaklawn Psychiatric Center Inc in Goshen, IN with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.