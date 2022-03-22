Overview

Dr. Catherine Bartholomew, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Bartholomew works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY with other offices in Plattsburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.