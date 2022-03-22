Dr. Catherine Bartholomew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartholomew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Bartholomew, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Bartholomew, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5276
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center75 Beekman St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 314-3926
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She spent a ton of time with me, and answered all my questions without feeling rushed. She made me feel that my concerns were important. She explained the procedure I need in-depth and set me at ease.
About Dr. Catherine Bartholomew, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartholomew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartholomew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartholomew has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartholomew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew.
