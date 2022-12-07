See All Dermatologists in Hollywood, FL
Dermatology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Catherine Balestra, MD is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Balestra works at Minars Dermatology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miami, FL, Maitland, FL and Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Minars Dermatology
    4060 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 (954) 987-7512
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Debra Price MD PA
    9060 SW 73RD CT, Miami, FL 33156 (305) 670-1111
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology of Virginia Inc.
    151 Southhall Ln Ste 300, Maitland, FL 32751 (954) 431-7681
  4. 4
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
    12600 Pembroke Rd Ste 312, Miramar, FL 33027 (954) 431-7681

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Balestra is the only person I would trust for Moh's surgery. She is a caring, highly experienced specialized Moh's surgeon who has a wonderful bed side manner - a rare find in this world these days! She explains in detail what is happening every step of the way and makes you feel very comfortable during a very worrisome situation. Dr. Balestra is precise and detailed with her work and will do her very best to make sure you have minimal scaring. Moh's can be quite scary, but Dr. Balestra and her office staff will make you feel very relaxed and at ease. This is not the kind of appointment where you will be in and out, so be prepared to be patient but you will feel relieved when it's over! In my two experiences with Moh's procedures, I've had no complaints. I can't comment on any other Dermatologist in this practice as she is the only one I have seen, but I would highly recommend Dr. Balestra for the specialty of Moh's surgery - you will absolutely be in the very best hands with her!!
    About Dr. Catherine Balestra, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518177013
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

