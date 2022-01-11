Dr. Bain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Bain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Bain, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Hendricks Regional Health, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Witham Health Services.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2001 W 86th St Ste 1B, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Indianapolis Endocrinology8424 Naab Rd Ste 1B, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-7490
-
3
Ascension Medical Group - Indianapolis - Cardiology8333 Naab Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Hendricks Regional Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bain is very thoughtful and thorough. She takes her time during appointments. She explains everything well. All of the staff are great as well.
About Dr. Catherine Bain, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1134193915
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diabetes Ctr
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
