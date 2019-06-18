Overview

Dr. Catherine Anastasopoulou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Anastasopoulou works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

