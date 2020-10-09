Dr. Catharine Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catharine Wolfe, MD
Overview
Dr. Catharine Wolfe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Locations
Allison Peklansky Do2540 Windy Hl Rd, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 644-1570
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my doctor for several years now, and I think she is excellent: she listens carefully to my comments and questions and explains medical information so that I can understand it. Dr. Wolfe is also a very caring and supportive doctor.
About Dr. Catharine Wolfe, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1346530359
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Psychiatry
Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods.