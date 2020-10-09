Overview

Dr. Catharine Wolfe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Wolfe works at Allison Peklansky DO in Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.