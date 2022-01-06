Dr. Catharine Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catharine Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catharine Mayer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
1
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper6100 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
2
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute525 Route 73 S Ste 303, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
3
Cooper Primary and Specialty Care at Camden County College200 College Dr, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?
Dr. Mayer's reputation precedes her. I found her thorough and direct, with a gentle touch and an empathetic heart and I am truly grateful to be in her expert care. I also need to praise every professional staff and tech personnel that attended to me, from check-in to X-ray to exam room to checkout. Thanks to all!
About Dr. Catharine Mayer, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1164553426
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mayer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.