Dr. Catharine Mayer, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Catharine Mayer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Mayer works at Cardiac Partners of Cooper and Inspira in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ and Blackwood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper
    6100 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Cooper Bone & Joint Institute
    525 Route 73 S Ste 303, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3
    Cooper Primary and Specialty Care at Camden County College
    200 College Dr, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Jan 06, 2022
    Dr. Mayer's reputation precedes her. I found her thorough and direct, with a gentle touch and an empathetic heart and I am truly grateful to be in her expert care. I also need to praise every professional staff and tech personnel that attended to me, from check-in to X-ray to exam room to checkout. Thanks to all!
    Lisa — Jan 06, 2022
    About Dr. Catharine Mayer, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1164553426
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • In University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catharine Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

