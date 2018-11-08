Overview

Dr. Cathanie Halberstadt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Halberstadt works at Saint Luke's Cardiovascular Consultants-East in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.