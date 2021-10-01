Dr. Cathal Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathal Grant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cathal Grant, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from The Queen's University Of Belfast, College Of Medicine And Health Sciences.
Dr. Grant works at
Locations
Martin B Fisher MD PA1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 507, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 354-7268
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grant was very helpful with my daughter and her ADHD diagnosis. I'm leaving a review though to specify for anyone seeking him for care - we recently switched to Cigna, and this page isn't accurate. The TMS part of his office accepts Cigna, but the psychiatry office does not.
About Dr. Cathal Grant, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1255384145
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- Queens University
- Downe Hosp
- The Queen's University Of Belfast, College Of Medicine And Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
